World renowned cello quartet to perform in Fallbrook
Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:12pm
FALLBROOK – A cello quartet? Contrary to what one might imagine, this group is exhilarating and to say that their performances are breathtaking is an understatement. The Rastrelli Cello Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia, and currently residing in Germany will make a stop at Fallbrook's Mission Theater Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. as part of their 2023 North American tour.
"These remarkable musicians have such diverse sounds they make you think of a classical symphony one minute, then they sound like an old piano playing ragtime, a saxophone from the Big Band Era or even a polka the next...
