NCFPD approves 2023-2024 budget

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District board approved the 2023-2024 NCFPD budget.

The board’s 5-0 vote Tuesday, Sept. 26, adopted a budget which anticipates $25,313,900 in revenue. The budget forecasts $23,719,160 of operational expenses while a $7,578,000 capital budget will reduce district reserves from $13,268,403 to $7,265,103.

“We’ve established a capital facility reserve account,” NCFPD fire Chief Keith McReynolds said.

The $1,042,000 in the capital reserves is not included in the $7,265,103 overall reserves. The capital budget also ca...