BUSD approves additional work, time for potential Citro school soils and geotechnical testing contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District may be adding an elementary school on the Citro property and has contracted with what is now Universal Engineering Services for soils testing and geotechnical services to determine whether a planned site will be suitable for a school.

The findings of liquefaction and seismic settlement on the site will not disqualify the property from being used for a school but would require significant grading and ground modification as remediation, so the contract with Universal Engineering Services was amended to cover the additiona...