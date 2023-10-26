Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

BUSD approves additional work, time for potential Citro school soils and geotechnical testing contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 2:23pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District may be adding an elementary school on the Citro property and has contracted with what is now Universal Engineering Services for soils testing and geotechnical services to determine whether a planned site will be suitable for a school.

The findings of liquefaction and seismic settlement on the site will not disqualify the property from being used for a school but would require significant grading and ground modification as remediation, so the contract with Universal Engineering Services was amended to cover the additiona...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023