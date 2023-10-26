Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

HFOT to kick off build of home for injured Marine

 
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 4:04pm

FC Jesse Williamson

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will kick off the building of a specially adapted home for Marine Private First Class Jesse Williamson on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Fallbrook. PFC Williamson was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

The Community Kickoff event signifies the start of the build process and will introduce PFC Williamson to the community. The event will be held at North Coast Church Fallbrook, 1375 S Mission Road, Fallbrook at 9 a.m. (Check-in at 8:30 a.m.) The public is welcome to attend.

On Aug. 6, 2009, during his first deployment, P...



