Writer encounters a fabulous find at a favorite place

Sharon Mack, right, chats with Landon Wilken, a Great Oak High School senior, left, and Luke Oberemok, a Temecula Preparatory School junior, about her tech challenges. Village News/Tim O'Leary photo

Tim O'Leary

Special to Village News

I recently encountered a fabulous find at a favorite place. Thus, I discovered "a match made in heaven" at a haven that provides peace, hospitality and beauty.

It was, in fact, more than one match made in heaven.

One of those matches spans the digital divide – a chasm that separates the tech savvy from the tech tangled. I count myself among the latter, a late adapter to the computer, the cloud and the ever-expanding universe of hand-held devices.

Another pairing bridges the generation gap – disparate ages separated by years, history, values and l...