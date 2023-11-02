Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Keep your brain sharp as you age

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2023 at 2:25pm



Kate Rhéaume, ND

Special to Village News 

Are you feeling forgetful? Worried there’s nothing you can do about it? For a long time, the prevailing notion around brain architecture was that it was all downhill from childhood. We gradually lose brain cells over time, never to be replaced, or so we thought. We now know that the brain is remarkably flexible, or “plastic,” with the ability to reshape itself and, under the right conditions, even grow new brain cells at any age.

According to a recent study published in Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology medical journal, peopl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023