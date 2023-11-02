Keep your brain sharp as you age

Kate Rhéaume, ND

Special to Village News

Are you feeling forgetful? Worried there’s nothing you can do about it? For a long time, the prevailing notion around brain architecture was that it was all downhill from childhood. We gradually lose brain cells over time, never to be replaced, or so we thought. We now know that the brain is remarkably flexible, or “plastic,” with the ability to reshape itself and, under the right conditions, even grow new brain cells at any age.

According to a recent study published in Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology medical journal, peopl...