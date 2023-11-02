Bonsall High School's car show zooms forward in 2nd year
Last updated 11/1/2023 at 4:39pm
BONSALL – Bonsall High School hosted its second annual car show Saturday, Oct. 7, to raise money for the school's college and career center. Longtime Bonsall Unified School District employee Crystal Dence, who founded the event, organized the car show in cooperation with the Bonsall Education Foundation.
This year, the car show had over 60 registered cars featuring everything from muscle cars to rare and antique automobiles. In addition to the car show and contests, students from the Bonsall High School CTE product innovation and design course displayed toy cars they remodeled and re-env...
