Bonsall High School's car show zooms forward in 2nd year

Bonsall High School Principal Daniel Smuts, right, poses for a photo at the high school's second annual car show with two Miss Bonsall Princesses with a Best in Show Car. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – Bonsall High School hosted its second annual car show Saturday, Oct. 7, to raise money for the school's college and career center. Longtime Bonsall Unified School District employee Crystal Dence, who founded the event, organized the car show in cooperation with the Bonsall Education Foundation.

This year, the car show had over 60 registered cars featuring everything from muscle cars to rare and antique automobiles. In addition to the car show and contests, students from the Bonsall High School CTE product innovation and design course displayed toy cars they remodeled and re-env...