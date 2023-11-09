Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Author photo

By Bob Hillery
CR Properties 

Review of all things Real Estate: Proposition 19 and how it can save you (and your family) a lot of taxes

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7pm



As our real estate market is in a quiet phase due to the time of year, I have been looking around for interesting subject matter to report in my weekly article, and I came upon Proposition 19.

Even though the real estate market isn’t a fast-moving train right now, a friend of mine is utilizing Prop 19 after the passing of her mother, so regardless of market activity, it is a salient subject. I’ll hit the wavetops to create interest, but I am by no means an expert. My recommendation is to speak with the local assessor’s office and your trusted CPA if this article piques your interest....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023