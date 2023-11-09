Review of all things Real Estate: Proposition 19 and how it can save you (and your family) a lot of taxes

As our real estate market is in a quiet phase due to the time of year, I have been looking around for interesting subject matter to report in my weekly article, and I came upon Proposition 19.

Even though the real estate market isn’t a fast-moving train right now, a friend of mine is utilizing Prop 19 after the passing of her mother, so regardless of market activity, it is a salient subject. I’ll hit the wavetops to create interest, but I am by no means an expert. My recommendation is to speak with the local assessor’s office and your trusted CPA if this article piques your interest....