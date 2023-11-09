Musical duo Yu&I has a fresh take on violin and guitar

The unique violin and guitar duo, YU&I, which stands for YuEun Gemma Kim and Ines Thomé, take to the stage in a free concert Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. in Fallbrook's Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Avenue. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Movie themes. Haunting gypsy songs. Popular refrains. Whatever is beautiful and lends itself to a soaring violin and an intricate guitar will be presented by YU&I Duo in Fallbrook Music Society's free concert Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. Violinist YuEun Gemma Kim and Guitarist Ines Thomé captivate audiences with their charisma and virtuosity as they present arrangements ranging from traditional to boundary breaking. The program will feature music with popular influences and show the versatility of a violin and a guitar playing together, with selections ranging from Franz Schube...