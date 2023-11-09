Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

AAUW goes on a scarecrow walk

 
Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photos

Rosa Parks is AAUW's scarecrow # 2 for 2023 Scarecrow Days, Seen with Patty Carlson. This civil rights icon taught us how to say no by refusing to give up her bus seat for a white person. She was arrested for her bravery.

Nancy Heins-Glaser

Special to the Village News

There are scarecrows among us: It is one way to introduce those in the community to AAUW and scholarships for women and girls. This year's scarecrows were noted civil rights activist Rosa Parks and actor Audrey Hepburn. Many group scarecrow vignettes welcomed visitors to interact.

This years' scarecrow days also include a scavenger hunt with a " Fallbrook gift basket" to the winner.

The AAUW's involvement began when artist BJ Lane and myself decided to create Marie Curie six years ago as an opportunity to support mentors and mentees t...



