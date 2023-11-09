Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

My dad, my hero, is a veteran

 
Richard Rodriguez wears his Marine dress uniform.

Erin Rodriguez

Special to the Village News

My dad is a proud United States Veteran. Richard Rodriguez, who is now a Bonsall resident, served in the United States Marine Corps. He happily served as a Marine up until his life-changing accident in the field. My dad had gotten into a truck accident driving a gas refueler, which led to the amputation of his left arm. After the amputation, he was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps.

Dad later furthered his career by attending and graduating from California State University Northridge. He then went on to work for the U.S. Department of Vet...



