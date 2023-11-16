Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

How to manage sobriety over Thanksgiving

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:11pm



Michael Leach

Special to the Village News

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. Unfortunately, this time of year is often linked to increased alcohol use. This can pose a challenge for someone trying to stay sober. The holidays are usually packed with gatherings from now until New Year’s.

Thanksgiving Eve is often the biggest drinking holiday of the year, yet celebration and indulgence lead to alcohol-related consequences. Fortunately, there are practical ways to avoid this and valuable tips for families to help a loved one who is struggling.

In California, alcohol is...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023