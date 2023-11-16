How to manage sobriety over Thanksgiving

Michael Leach

Special to the Village News

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. Unfortunately, this time of year is often linked to increased alcohol use. This can pose a challenge for someone trying to stay sober. The holidays are usually packed with gatherings from now until New Year’s.

Thanksgiving Eve is often the biggest drinking holiday of the year, yet celebration and indulgence lead to alcohol-related consequences. Fortunately, there are practical ways to avoid this and valuable tips for families to help a loved one who is struggling.

In California, alcohol is...