Five questions to ask when hiring movers

Moving can be a hassle. There’s so much to do between the packing, the hauling and the loading – especially while tending to the other facets of moving to a new home, like setting up utilities and modifying the space.

Fortunately, hiring professional movers can help by taking a huge burden off your shoulders and ensuring your prized possessions are moved safely and with the utmost care to your new destination.

But you do want to choose a reliable company. If you’re considering hiring movers, here’s what to ask to find great service.

1. Are you licensed, bonded and insured? Ensure th...