Local veteran Beyer honored before community cleanup

BONSALL – Flaherty's Charities and the Miss Bonsall Pageant hosted a Veterans Day Recognition Event and Community Cleanup at the Old Bonsall Bridge, Nov. 11. The El Camino High School ROTC Color Guard opened the event, and then about a dozen Cadets stayed to help with the Cleanup.

A student, Janelle, from the local School of Rock sang the National Anthem, and then Jack and Lyssa Flaherty presented a Certificate of Commendation: Distinguished Volunteer Service Recognition from Supervisor Jim Desmond's office to local veteran and amazing community servant Commander Joseph Beyer.

