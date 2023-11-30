Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Innovation in action: FSA's 'Innovation Day' unleashes student creativity

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 9:29pm

Village News/FUESD photos

Parents and families attend Fallbrook STEM Academy to view their students projects for Innovation Days.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy (FSA) hosted an exciting "Innovation Day" event, a celebration of student excellence in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the beginning of November. The event provided a platform for students to exhibit their ingenuity, critical thinking, and passion for STEM, while welcoming parents to witness their remarkable achievements.

Innovation Day encompassed first through sixth grade classes at FSA, reinforcing the school's commitment to fostering innovation and a lifelong love for STEM learning. The event was a testamen...



