Innovation in action: FSA's 'Innovation Day' unleashes student creativity

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy (FSA) hosted an exciting "Innovation Day" event, a celebration of student excellence in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the beginning of November. The event provided a platform for students to exhibit their ingenuity, critical thinking, and passion for STEM, while welcoming parents to witness their remarkable achievements.

Innovation Day encompassed first through sixth grade classes at FSA, reinforcing the school's commitment to fostering innovation and a lifelong love for STEM learning. The event was a testamen...