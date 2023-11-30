Turkey Trot adds fun and games
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 10:46pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary Club sponsored the Family Fun Run and Games Turkey Trot at the new location, La Paloma Elementary School and the Fallbrook Community Center, Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23.
The event was a 1-mile run, walk or stroll with fun games along the way – throw a basketball in the hoop, hit a volleyball over the net, hula hoop for a minut...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)