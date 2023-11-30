Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Brunch to feature holiday music, fashions and inspiration

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 8:31pm

'NVoice Studios' show choirs will perform at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch, Dec. 15. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men, women and children to attend a Holiday Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature The Fallbrook Children's Choir, directed by Sandra Kopitzke, of 'NVoice Studios, who will usher in the holiday spirit with favorite carols.

There will be two groups in the music program. The Neighbor Tones is a group made up of girls and boys ranging from ages 7-11. They sing and dance to some holiday favorites. The Gle...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023