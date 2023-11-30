Brunch to feature holiday music, fashions and inspiration

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men, women and children to attend a Holiday Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m.

The program will feature The Fallbrook Children's Choir, directed by Sandra Kopitzke, of 'NVoice Studios, who will usher in the holiday spirit with favorite carols.

There will be two groups in the music program. The Neighbor Tones is a group made up of girls and boys ranging from ages 7-11. They sing and dance to some holiday favorites. The Gle...