Happy holidays – Don't pack a pest

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The holiday season means shipping gifts – and not just through retailers.

It’s also a time when we personally mail packages to faraway friends and family. Or maybe even travel like Santa to deliver them in person and bring back gifts in return.

Just remember. Don’t pack a pest!

It can happen. The gifts you send or receive could be carrying hitchhiking pests or plant diseases that could potentially damage the county’s $1.78 billion agricultural industry and our environment.

For example, that homemade wreath you brought home fr...