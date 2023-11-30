Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sheriff's Reentry Services honored

Local organization recognizes Sheriff's Department

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:13pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is being recognized by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA) for giving men and women in county jails a second chance to successfully prepare for their return to their communities.

During the SDCTA's Golden Watchdog and Fleece Awards on Nov. 16, the Sheriff's Department received the "Public-Private Partnership Award" for the groundbreaking work being done by Sheriff's Reentry Services. Accepting the award were Sheriff Kelly Martinez, Assistant Sheriff Theresa Adams-Hydar and Sheriff's Reentry Services Manager Patricia Ceba...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023