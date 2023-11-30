Sheriff's Reentry Services honored
Local organization recognizes Sheriff's Department
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:13pm
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is being recognized by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA) for giving men and women in county jails a second chance to successfully prepare for their return to their communities.
During the SDCTA's Golden Watchdog and Fleece Awards on Nov. 16, the Sheriff's Department received the "Public-Private Partnership Award" for the groundbreaking work being done by Sheriff's Reentry Services. Accepting the award were Sheriff Kelly Martinez, Assistant Sheriff Theresa Adams-Hydar and Sheriff's Reentry Services Manager Patricia Ceba...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)