Sheriff's Reentry Services honored

Local organization recognizes Sheriff's Department

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is being recognized by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA) for giving men and women in county jails a second chance to successfully prepare for their return to their communities.

During the SDCTA's Golden Watchdog and Fleece Awards on Nov. 16, the Sheriff's Department received the "Public-Private Partnership Award" for the groundbreaking work being done by Sheriff's Reentry Services. Accepting the award were Sheriff Kelly Martinez, Assistant Sheriff Theresa Adams-Hydar and Sheriff's Reentry Services Manager Patricia Ceba...