Legionnaires tie Rams in soccer opener
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 7:07pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School's boys soccer team opened 2023-24 play Nov. 17 with a 2-2 tie against Borrego Springs High School at Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook.
"This is a huge step forward," said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe.
Last year, Bonsall had a 1‑16 record, including 1-9 in Patriot League play. The Legionnaires lost their first 14 games, and their first match of the 2022-23 season was a 9-0 loss to Guajome Park Academy. The 2022-23 win was against The O'Farrell Charter School, whose first five matches that season were losses.
Borrego Springs had played one 2...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)