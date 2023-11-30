Legionnaires tie Rams in soccer opener

Bonsall High freshman Migel Chavarin, #8, keeps the ball away from a Borrego Springs player.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School's boys soccer team opened 2023-24 play Nov. 17 with a 2-2 tie against Borrego Springs High School at Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook.

"This is a huge step forward," said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe.

Last year, Bonsall had a 1‑16 record, including 1-9 in Patriot League play. The Legionnaires lost their first 14 games, and their first match of the 2022-23 season was a 9-0 loss to Guajome Park Academy. The 2022-23 win was against The O'Farrell Charter School, whose first five matches that season were losses.

Borrego Springs had played one 2...