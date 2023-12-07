'The 12 Days Of Taxes' is a holiday reminder that property taxes are due on/before Dec. 11 Paying by e-check is fast, free

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding property owners that there are 12 days until the Monday, Dec. 11, deadline to pay property taxes. The total amount owed is $8.63 billion dollars, $566 million more than last year’s total of $8.1 billion.

“The deadline to pay property taxes is 12 days away, so we call this time of year ‘The 12 Days of Taxes,’ since there are 12 more days to pay without getting a penalty,” McAllister said.

The 1,013,632 secured tax bills were sent in early October, can be viewed online and paid at at�...