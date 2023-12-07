Glade Jul concert to be performed Dec. 22

MURRIETA – The 15th annual Southern CA Damekor Glade Jul Christmas concert is Friday, Dec. 22, at the United Church of the Valley in Murrieta.

The program begins with the traditional Lucia procession and features beloved Jul songs from Norway, Sweden and Finland sung mostly in the original language. Many of the songs are sung a cappella and others feature flute, violin, viola, guitar and harp. There is no admission fee.

Southern CA Damekor performs throughout Southern California. For more information about the concert or to inquire about scheduling a performance in the future, contact th...