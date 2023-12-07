Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

ADA ramp for Old Bonsall Schoolhouse to have decomposed granite extension

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:55pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only will the Old Bonsall Schoolhouse have a ramp meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards, but there will also be a decomposed granite ramp extension which will feather into the galvanized steel ramp.

A 4-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote Wednesday, Nov. 15, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, approved a public works contract with JMD Landscape Inc. for the decomposed granite extension. The school district will pay the Encinitas-based contractor $1,508.23 for the labor and materials.

“This is wonderful,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Cl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023