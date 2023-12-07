ADA ramp for Old Bonsall Schoolhouse to have decomposed granite extension

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Not only will the Old Bonsall Schoolhouse have a ramp meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards, but there will also be a decomposed granite ramp extension which will feather into the galvanized steel ramp.

A 4-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote Wednesday, Nov. 15, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, approved a public works contract with JMD Landscape Inc. for the decomposed granite extension. The school district will pay the Encinitas-based contractor $1,508.23 for the labor and materials.

“This is wonderful,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Cl...