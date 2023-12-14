Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Top 10 holiday dangers for pets

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:15pm

Keep dangerous ornaments, such as those made of glass and tinsel (which can be choking hazards), out of the reach of little paws. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

SAN DIEGO – With the holiday season in full swing, San Diego Humane Society reminds pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe. Presents, decorations, plants and holiday foods can sometimes be harmful for our furry friends.

Here are the top 10 holiday dangers for pets:

1. Christmas trees: Christmas trees can be hazardous, especially for climbing cats. Make sure your tree is secure, preferably in a corner to reduce the likelihood of falling. Keep dangerous ornaments, such as those made of glass and tinsel (which can be choking hazards), on high branches and out of the reach of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023