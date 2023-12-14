Keep dangerous ornaments, such as those made of glass and tinsel (which can be choking hazards), out of the reach of little paws. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

SAN DIEGO – With the holiday season in full swing, San Diego Humane Society reminds pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe. Presents, decorations, plants and holiday foods can sometimes be harmful for our furry friends.

Here are the top 10 holiday dangers for pets:

1. Christmas trees: Christmas trees can be hazardous, especially for climbing cats. Make sure your tree is secure, preferably in a corner to reduce the likelihood of falling. Keep dangerous ornaments, such as those made of glass and tinsel (which can be choking hazards), on high branches and out of the reach of...