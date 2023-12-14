Twelve days of holiday safety

Each year, fires occurring during the holiday seasons, claim the lives of over 400 Americans, injure 1,650 more and cause over $990 million in damage. According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), there are simple life-saving steps people can take to ensure safe and happy holidays.

By following some of the outlined precautionary tips, individuals can greatly reduce their chances of becoming a holiday fire casualty.

On the first day of holiday fire prevention: prepare to celebrate

Inspect holiday lights each year for frayed wires, bare spots, gaps in the insulation, broken or cracked s...