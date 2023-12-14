Twelve days of holiday safety
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:06pm
Each year, fires occurring during the holiday seasons, claim the lives of over 400 Americans, injure 1,650 more and cause over $990 million in damage. According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), there are simple life-saving steps people can take to ensure safe and happy holidays.
By following some of the outlined precautionary tips, individuals can greatly reduce their chances of becoming a holiday fire casualty.
On the first day of holiday fire prevention: prepare to celebrate
Inspect holiday lights each year for frayed wires, bare spots, gaps in the insulation, broken or cracked s...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)