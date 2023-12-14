Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Twelve days of holiday safety

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:06pm



Each year, fires occurring during the holiday seasons, claim the lives of over 400 Americans, injure 1,650 more and cause over $990 million in damage. According to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), there are simple life-saving steps people can take to ensure safe and happy holidays.

By following some of the outlined precautionary tips, individuals can greatly reduce their chances of becoming a holiday fire casualty.

On the first day of holiday fire prevention: prepare to celebrate

Inspect holiday lights each year for frayed wires, bare spots, gaps in the insulation, broken or cracked s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023