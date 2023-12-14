Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DeMeo to chair FPUD board in 2024

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 7:30pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Jennifer DeMeo will be the Fallbrook Public Utility District board president for 2024.

The Monday, Dec. 4, FPUD board meeting included the election of the 2024 board officers. A pair of 5-0 votes selected DeMeo as the board president and Don McDougal as the vice president. DeMeo is FPUD’s Subdistrict 3 representative, and McDougal is the director of Subdistrict 4.

“I am honored to be chosen again to lead this FPUD board for the next year as we change water wholesalers. Thanks to the work of each of our board members and Jack Bebee's leadership over...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

