Back On Track wins first California race

Back On Track wins the third race of the day at Del Mar, Dec. 1.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Back On Track was foaled in California, sold at a Kentucky yearling sale, and returned to California after being claimed by Paula Capestro. The two-year-old filly was at the San Luis Rey Training Center between the time she was brought to California and Dec. 1, when she was shipped to Del Mar for the third race that day. She won that six-furlong race by 5 1/2 lengths.

"This is what we hoped would happen," said Capestro, who is both the owner and the trainer of Back on Track.

Prospect Park, who sired Back On Track, won four races during his career including...