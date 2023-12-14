Senior softball players to register by Jan. 8

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is currently looking for new players who are 50 plus years of age. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made.

The league is currently on hiatus for the winter. It will resume play mid-January. The deadline for registration is Jan. 8. The first season draft will be held at that time.

Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Interested players may email Commissio...