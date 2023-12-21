Perez shines bright as a "Celebration of Leadership" award winner

For her work in expanding FUESD's after school program, Lillian Perez a winner of the state's Celebration of Leadership Award. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) announces the recognition of Lillian Perez, Director of Expanded Learning, who has been honored with the Celebration of Leadership Award by the California Department of Education (CDE). This distinguished award underscores Perez's commitment and innovative leadership in advancing after-school educational opportunities for the students of Fallbrook.

Under her guidance, FUESD has experienced a transformative shift in its approach to after-school programs, emphasizing collaboration, community engagement, and the nurturing of...