Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Perez shines bright as a "Celebration of Leadership" award winner

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/21/2023 at 8:46pm

For her work in expanding FUESD's after school program, Lillian Perez a winner of the state's Celebration of Leadership Award. Village News/FUESD photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) announces the recognition of Lillian Perez, Director of Expanded Learning, who has been honored with the Celebration of Leadership Award by the California Department of Education (CDE). This distinguished award underscores Perez's commitment and innovative leadership in advancing after-school educational opportunities for the students of Fallbrook.

Under her guidance, FUESD has experienced a transformative shift in its approach to after-school programs, emphasizing collaboration, community engagement, and the nurturing of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023