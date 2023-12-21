Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

What's happening at 7/11?

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 9:35pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A bare piece of ground in front of 7/Eleven is seen before being enhanced by Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society.

FALLBROOK – What's happening at 7/Eleven? It's another enhancement project taken on by Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy. Maintaining the trees SOF planted some years ago at 7/11 led to the owner, Mr. Singh, asking Save Our Forest about some landscape improvements at the site.

The owner suggested that they would support placement of some plants and maybe an antique piece of farm equipment which is significantly part of Fallbrook's agricultural heritage. Thus, the partnership of Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society came about.

The historical society's role of se...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

