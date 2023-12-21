What's happening at 7/11?

A bare piece of ground in front of 7/Eleven is seen before being enhanced by Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society.

FALLBROOK – What's happening at 7/Eleven? It's another enhancement project taken on by Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy. Maintaining the trees SOF planted some years ago at 7/11 led to the owner, Mr. Singh, asking Save Our Forest about some landscape improvements at the site.

The owner suggested that they would support placement of some plants and maybe an antique piece of farm equipment which is significantly part of Fallbrook's agricultural heritage. Thus, the partnership of Save Our Forest and the Fallbrook Historical Society came about.

The historical society's role of se...