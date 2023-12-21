Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County supports sustainable, equitable and local food sourcing

 
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 7:46pm

Among the objectives of Food Vision 2030 is to scale local, sustainable and equitable food value chains by leveraging the purchasing power of institutions. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 11 to adopt a policy that emphasizes value-based food sourcing for county-provided meals through the continued monitoring of food and beverage data.

Spending about $27 million each year, the county is a large buyer of food.

The Sustainable, Equitable and Local Food Sourcing Program and Policy Framework prioritizes locally sourced, equity-informed, organic or regenerative-certified food that is produced with low carbon emissions and has nutritional benefits for both people and t...



