County supports sustainable, equitable and local food sourcing

Among the objectives of Food Vision 2030 is to scale local, sustainable and equitable food value chains by leveraging the purchasing power of institutions. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 11 to adopt a policy that emphasizes value-based food sourcing for county-provided meals through the continued monitoring of food and beverage data.

Spending about $27 million each year, the county is a large buyer of food.

The Sustainable, Equitable and Local Food Sourcing Program and Policy Framework prioritizes locally sourced, equity-informed, organic or regenerative-certified food that is produced with low carbon emissions and has nutritional benefits for both people and t...