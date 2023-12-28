Healthy activities for kids of all ages

Children between the ages of 6 and 18 who exercise regularly tend to have lower levels of depression, stress and psychological distress. Village News/Metro photo

Children have a seemingly endless supply of energy. Channeling that energy into something positive can benefit kids' minds and bodies.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends various amounts of daily physical activity for children depending on their ages and abilities. Adhering to these recommendations is especially important in the wake of what many public health officials fear has become an epidemic of childhood obesity in many nations.

For example, the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that roughly 13.7 million children between the ages of 2 and...