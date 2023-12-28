Encore honors its club declaration: 'Where the Fun Happens!'

Encore Club members attend a private showing of "Made in USA" at Vista's Broadway Theater.

FALLBROOK – December brought about many special gatherings for Encore members. The month opened up with Encore showing its Christmas spirit by representing their organization in the 42nd Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade. Members walked with Bob Nelson's vintage 1929 Model A pickup truck, Encore banners, and spirited Christmas attire.

As December proceeded, many were entertained at a private theater showing of "Made in USA" at Vista's Broadway Theater. The evening started with a pre-show happy hour which included a delectable array of appetizers.

The show was a song and dance review celeb...