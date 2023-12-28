Students perform for Silvergate residents
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 3:37pm
FALLBROOK – Residents at Silvergate Fallbrook were treated to a special holiday musical experience last week when a lively group of children from Bonsall Virtual Academy visited to sing classic Christmas carols and spread their own brand of festive cheer.
“We were delighted to host this heartwarming performance for our residents,” said Carie Hensley, Activities...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)