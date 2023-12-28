Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook Land Conservancy in 2023: Another Good Year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 1:40pm

Village News/Justin Hartsell photo

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy's properties offer opportunities for birdwatching (including the bushtit), flower viewing and hiking on trails.

FALLBROOK – The mission of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy (FLC) is to acquire, protect, and manage open space in perpetuity for the benefit of wildlife and the community. This past year, FLC, which has been working on this mission for 35 years, continued to make significant progress.

In October, the FLC expanded its holdings into San Marcos with the acquisition of 217.5 acres known as the San Marcos Highlands Open Space Preserve. The preserve has about two miles of hiking trails and connects to a larger trail system managed by the city of San Marcos. The vegetation is predominantly Diega...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023