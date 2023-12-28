Fallbrook Land Conservancy in 2023: Another Good Year

FALLBROOK – The mission of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy (FLC) is to acquire, protect, and manage open space in perpetuity for the benefit of wildlife and the community. This past year, FLC, which has been working on this mission for 35 years, continued to make significant progress.

In October, the FLC expanded its holdings into San Marcos with the acquisition of 217.5 acres known as the San Marcos Highlands Open Space Preserve. The preserve has about two miles of hiking trails and connects to a larger trail system managed by the city of San Marcos. The vegetation is predominantly Diega...