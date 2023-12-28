'Tis the season for giving, receiving and recycling

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The holiday season often means there is plenty to recycle – from gift boxes and wrapping paper to lights and even those real Christmas trees.

In the holiday spirit, the County Public Works (DPW) has some handy tips “yule” love on what to recycle and how to do it properly.

Christmas trees

When it comes time to say goodbye to that real Christmas tree, the county urges you to recycle it. When recycled in the right way, trees and wreaths can become mulch that improves soil health and helps soil retain moisture at our parks, farms and...