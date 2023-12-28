Angels look back on banner year

FALLBROOK – It's been a milestone year for the Angel Society and not just because the nonprofit group celebrated its 45th anniversary in June. The Angels have also completed several big projects that have kept them busy throughout the summer and fall.

Kicking off the Angels' to-do list was a remodel of the downstairs area of the Angel Shop, the group's volunteer-run thrift store on Main Avenue. Closed for a week at the end of August, the shop reopened Sept. 5 with freshly painted walls, new flooring, and revamped merchandise displays.

Kathy Gausepohl, board member and Angel Shop chair,...