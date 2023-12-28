San Diego Weekly Gas Price Update

DALLAS – Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 784 stations in San Diego. Prices in San Diego are 32.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.00 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Diego was priced at $3.98/g Dec. 25 while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.01/g. The lowest price...