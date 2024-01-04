Start the New Year on the right paw

San Diego Humane Society offers more than 40 in-person and online classes for dogs and cats, including puppy and kitten socialization and private lessons for one-on-one advice and training. Village News/SDHS photo

Amanda Kowalski

Special to the Village News

We've all heard that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but this actually couldn't be further from the truth! Contrary to the old saying, it's never too late for dogs of any age to learn new behaviors and skills. If your pooch has developed poor manners, gets anxious when left alone or is in the critical puppy socialization period, this is your sign to put training at the top of your resolutions list.

In honor of National Train Your Dog Month this January, we encourage pet owners to embark on a journey of positive change with their canine co...