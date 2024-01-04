Through my garden gate

Haemanthus albiflos

The paintbrush lily is a prolific flowering bulb in the Amaryllis family that grows and flourishes in my Fallbrook garden. The Haemanthus species originates in the coastal regions of South Africa with a vast array of colorful indigenous bulbs.

The Cape Floral Region is a botanical anomaly and is home to more bulbous plants than anywhere else in the world. The Cape regi...