Wild Wonders mourns the loss of cheetah ambassador Hasani
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 3:25pm
Village News staff
Wild Wonders, the renowned animal sanctuary located in Bonsall, announced the tragic loss of Hasani, a six-year-old cheetah who served as an exceptional animal ambassador and helped raise awareness and funds for the conservation of cheetahs. Hasani's journey through a recent health crisis had captured the hearts of many, and now, in the wake of his passing, the sanctuary is facing mounting medical expenses.
An official statement from Wild Wonders said, "As we have shared, Hasani has been fighting Valley Fever. The most brutal and heartbreaking decision was made to send H...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)