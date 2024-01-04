Wild Wonders mourns the loss of cheetah ambassador Hasani

Six year old cheetah Hasani passed away from Valley Fever. Hasani was a cheetah ambassador at Wild Wonders in Bonsall. Village News/Courtesy photo

Village News staff

Wild Wonders, the renowned animal sanctuary located in Bonsall, announced the tragic loss of Hasani, a six-year-old cheetah who served as an exceptional animal ambassador and helped raise awareness and funds for the conservation of cheetahs. Hasani's journey through a recent health crisis had captured the hearts of many, and now, in the wake of his passing, the sanctuary is facing mounting medical expenses.

An official statement from Wild Wonders said, "As we have shared, Hasani has been fighting Valley Fever. The most brutal and heartbreaking decision was made to send H...