Vikings sweep Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament championships

 
Last updated 1/4/2024 at 2:42pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Vallecitos girls flag football team celebrates winning the Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament, Dec. 1.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament took place Dec. 1 at Hamilton High School in Anza, and both the Vallecitos Elementary School boys and the Vallecitos girls earned championships.

"That's the first time that's ever been done. We're happy about that," Vallecitos coach Ray Hanbeck said of winning both championships.

The Cottonwood Flag Football Tournament was hosted by Cottonwood Elementary School of Aguanga but played at Hamilton High School since Cottonwood doesn't have its own field.

During the games, seven players for each team are on the field. Th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

