Pacific Manufactured Homes employee receives Lifetime Achievement Award

SAN MARCOS – San Marcos resident Martha Kerr, an employee of Pacific Manufactured Homes, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Manufactured Housing Institute – a nonprofit organization that started in 1937. In attendance at the awards ceremony were 200 leaders in the manufactured home industry.

Kerr began her career in the manufactured home business as a bookkeeper at the young age of 31 back in 1979. In the last 44 years, she has held titles from accounting to financing to business manager. While working, Kerr raised two children and has four grandchild...