FAA meeting to feature print making

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artist Association is excited to announce that FAA Gallery has moved back to downtown Fallbrook and is now located in the middle of the block at 119 N. Main Ave., right next door to Sage Yoga. It is still a work in progress, but up and running, the doors are open and the January Art Show is on display. Drop by Wednesday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Jan. 20, FAA welcomes Igor Koutsenko who will demonstrate Print Making in the general meeting held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club and will teach a workshop that afternoon at the same location. Koutsenko is a formally...