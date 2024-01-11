Dry January can be a huge help

Nickolaus Hayes

Special to the Village News

Drinking during the holiday season is commonplace. Social drinking is widely accepted and lightens moods and brings people together. However, many people see their drinking habits change and find themselves consuming more alcohol than usual.

The holidays are a complex time of year; even the weeks leading up to it can be challenging. Dry January is an opportunity to abstain from alcohol for the entirety of the first month of the year and reset your mind and body.

If you need a reason, ask yourself if you are using alcohol to cope with stress, if...