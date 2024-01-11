Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New graffiti plagues property owners, community

Julie Reeder, Publisher | Last updated Jan 11, 2024 2:25pm0
Share
count

Recent graffiti spray painted on local buildings appears to be from outside the area. Village News/AC Investigations photo

count

There has been some new graffiti showing up, mostly on the south end of Fallbrook on the building at 1588 S. Mission and another one directly across the street.

Unlike the typical gang graffiti, this is "LWS" spray painted on the buildings, signs and windows. Also, on the brick wall at the bottom of the building at 1588 there is Little Watts 90250, which is the zip code for Hawthorne, California.

Local building owners are struggling to remove the paint, especially from raw brick.

Village News asked the Sheriff's department Deputy Wesley Hatfield if they were aware of any new gang activit...

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 