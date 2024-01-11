New graffiti plagues property owners, community

There has been some new graffiti showing up, mostly on the south end of Fallbrook on the building at 1588 S. Mission and another one directly across the street.

Unlike the typical gang graffiti, this is "LWS" spray painted on the buildings, signs and windows. Also, on the brick wall at the bottom of the building at 1588 there is Little Watts 90250, which is the zip code for Hawthorne, California.

Local building owners are struggling to remove the paint, especially from raw brick.

Village News asked the Sheriff's department Deputy Wesley Hatfield if they were aware of any new gang activit...