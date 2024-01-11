Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Toth breaks MASL all-time saves record in San Diego

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 11, 2024 12:16pm0
Chris Toth is now the goalkeeper for the Tacoma Stars, but the 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate began his Major Arena Soccer League career with the San Diego Sockers. Toth returned to San Diego for the Stars’ Saturday, Dec. 30, game against the Sockers at Pechanga Arena and set the all-time MASL record for saves.

Toth entered the Dec. 30 game needing three saves to tie Tacoma teammate Danny Waltman, whose off-season rotator cuff and bicep tendon surgery has kept him from playing during the 2023-2024 season. Toth made ten saves against the Sockers that night.

“It’s just work,” T...

