D'Vine Path takes root

D'Vine Path student Bill Willis learns about how to care for the grapevines.

FALLBROOK – Established in 2019, D'Vine Path Farm and Vineyards has been continuing to expand and educate a wide variety of neurodiverse individuals, while also providing a safe space for growth and self-realization. Based in agricultural tourism, D'Vine Path aims to educate students as well as the surrounding community.

Looking back on the year 2023, D'Vine Path made monumental steps and achieved many goals leading into the new year. From expanding the program to hosting multiple events to planting a new pomegranate farm, D'Vine Path has taken root in the new permanent location at 4735...

