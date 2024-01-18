Healthy Habits: Drinking Water – 9 types for hydration

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

We all too often hear that we need to drink more water. Staying well hydrated is beneficial for every cell in our body, good for our brain, and is necessary for our body to function efficiently.

We have the choice of so many beverages that opting for plain water isn't always appealing. There are nine types of water we can drink, so maybe knowing the choices can steer us towards this liquid if there's a particular type we might like.

1. Purified water – This is considered safe water because it is water that has been treated so th...