Prevent flammable liquid burns

SAN DIEGO – There is a growing concern among first responders and the medical community over the increased occurrences of flammable liquid burns. Flammable liquid burns occur when liquids that can easily catch fire come into contact with the skin and ignite. These burns can be particularly dangerous due to the rapid spread of flames and the severity of injuries they can cause.

Flammable liquid burns commonly result from accidents involving gasoline, alcohol, kerosene or other volatile substances. These accidents might occur in industrial settings, at home or during transportation. They m...